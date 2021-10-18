﻿Davao City PhilSys resumes registration with more venues

More malls in this city reopened their sign-up venues as the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) registration resumed after nearly five months.

Aside from SM City (Ecoland) and SM Lanang Premier, NCCC Mall Buhangin and Ayala Abreeza Mall are also accepting Step 2 applicants for the Philippine Identification (PhilID) card Mondays to Sundays.

The NCCC Mall site processes applications 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Abreeza 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and SM Ecoland and Lanang Premier 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Walk-ins are discouraged as priority will be given to those with appointments for the biometrics process — iris scan, fingerprints and front-facing photographs.

The local government suspended PhilSys registration on May 26 due to quarantine restrictions but has ordered the resumption starting October 11.

The Step 2 appointment can be booked after registering the demographic information online, in villages or during the house-to-house visit of registration staff.

“Only 200 slots per day per mall registration center shall be granted by the online pre-registration portal,” the city government reminded in a recent post.

Registration may also be accomplished through http://register.philsys.gov.ph.

More than 34 million Filipinos have finished the registration process as of September.

Signed into law by President Rodrigo R. Duterte in August 2018, Republic Act 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, aims to establish a single national ID for all Filipinos and resident aliens.

The national ID shall be a valid proof of identity that shall be a means of simplifying public and private transactions, enrollment in schools, and the opening of bank accounts.

It also seeks to boost efficiency, especially in dealing with government services where people will only need to present one ID during transactions.

Source: Philippine News Agency