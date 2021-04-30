﻿Davao City nets 2.7K smoking, liquor ban violators

DAVAO CITY – The city government’s campaign anti-smoking and 24-hour liquor ban campaign has resulted in the apprehension of 2,767 violators during the first quarter of the year.

In a statement Wednesday, the Vices Regulation Unit (VRU) reported that 2,641 individuals were caught for violating the anti-smoking ordinance, 2,482 of whom were required to undergo smoking cessation counseling while 159 were slapped with charges.

Meanwhile, authorities apprehended 121 liquor ban violators. Of the number, 58 paid the fine of PHP3,000 and 63 are facing charges.

Five establishments were also caught selling liquor and all were recommended for closure due to the city government’s “one-strike rule.”

Hernando Las, VRU action officer, said the city government collected some PHP2.49 million in fines for violations of the anti-smoking law, and some PHP189,600 24-hour liquor ban violators.

“We have noted a higher collection this year compared to the same period (January to March PHP1.77 million with 3,698 apprehensions) last year. The amendment made to the Anti-Smoking Ordinance last year that imposes a higher penalty factored in the significant increase in collections,” he added.

Las reminded Dabawenyos to quit smoking as it weakens a person’s immune system and poses risks for coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which targets the respiratory system.

VRU has 50 enforcers inspecting and monitoring the strict implementation of the anti-smoking ordinance and the 24-hour liquor ban. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency