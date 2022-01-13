﻿Davao City logs 63K face mask violators

The Public Safety and Security Command Center (PSSCC) on Wednesday reported that 63,531 face mask violators have been recorded so far in this city.

In a statement, PSSCC head Angel Sumagaysay said from 62,902 violators on Dec. 31, 2021, the number increased to 63,531 as of Jan. 8, 2022.

Meanwhile, he also said the number of social distancing/mass gathering violators increased from 43,957 on Dec. 31 to 44,360 on January 8.

The PSSCC noted that from May 16, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2022, a total of 178,170 violators – curfew, liquor ban, social distancing, face mask, face shield, prohibition of billiard game, fake RT-PCR (reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction), and non-essential travel – were apprehended, with 11,525 cases filed.

“We reiterate and remind our enforcement cluster to implement the Covid-19 guidelines due to the new (Omicron) variant,” Sumagaysay said.

He also assured the public that the enforcement cluster has heightened its personnel visibility to man convergence areas and strictly enforce coronavirus disease 2019 protocols.

He said police units and soldiers are visible, not only in malls, public markets, churches, buses, and van terminals but also in other convergence points.

With the surge in numbers of violators, Sumagaysay assumed that some Dabawenyos have forgotten that wearing face masks and social distancing are strictly being enforced in the city.

Hee said field personnel of the city transport and traffic management office also issue citation tickets to erring public utility vehicle drivers who continue to take passengers despite violating the physical distancing protocol.

“My heart aches for those caught violating protocols as it would bring them a huge hassle by attending a hearing when they could not pay the fine. You must discipline yourself,” Sumagaysay said.

He also reminded parents to have their children wear face masks whenever they leave their homes.

“We have coordinated with mall security managers to implement the mandatory wearing of face masks and social distancing for both adults and children,” he said.

