﻿Davao City intensifies Covid-19 symptoms watch

The city government has intensified its community surveillance on influenza-like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infections (SARI).

In a statement Thursday, the City Information Office described ILI as “cough and fever that is equal to or more than 38 degrees Celsius with onset within the last 10 days; SARI, meanwhile, requires hospitalization.”

Early this week, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said the intensified barangay surveillance meant that residents would be sent for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) testing if they exhibit ILI symptoms and after proper health assessment.

“The RT-PCR (Reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction) test will be provided free, and they will be transported to swabbing areas,” Duterte added.

She said a mobile swab team has been organized to obtain samples in communities and workplaces identified by the City Health Office (CHO).

The mobile swab team, led by Dr. Evelino Buenaventura, has previously conducted surveillance in the evacuation site of fire victims in Agdao on March 9. Out of the 300 affected families, three residents tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Acting Health Officer Dr. Ashley Lopez said that as of March 23, this city has recorded 21 new cases after registering a zero Covid-19 case on March 22.

The March 22 zero case was the second time for the city, Lopez said.

“We have to implement this (ILI and SARI) to assure that our cases are indeed low. That’s why our city mayor proposed the reinstatement of the ILI and SARI surveillance,” Lopez said.

Lopez has called on all Dabawenyos who experience cough, colds, sore throat, fever, and other flu-like symptoms to immediately reach out to their district health offices for a consultation.

Source: Philippines News Agency