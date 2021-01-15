﻿Davao City hits 2020 target income amid pandemic

The city government said it has fully achieved its revenue target for 2020 even amid the coronavirus disease 19 (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a statement Thursday, the City Information Office quoted acting City Treasurer lawyer Lawrence Bantiding as saying that the city earned a total income of PHP10.34 billion from local taxes, service income, business income, economic enterprise, other income, and from the Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA).

The amount exceeded the PHP9.6 billion income earned in 2019.

“The city’s target income was pegged at PHP10,337,732,662 at the start of 2020. Aside from the PHP10.34 billion income, the city also received a PHP462.04 million Bayanihan grant from the national government in 2020, which was allocated for the city’s Covid-19 response,” Bantiding said.

He said the PHP5.5 billion IRA received by the city last year surpassed the PHP4.9 billion allotment in 2019.

The city collected a total of PHP3.7 billion from local taxes in 2020 to earn more than it did in 2019, with a collection of PHP3.5 billion.

“The 2020 target for local tax collection was PHP3,449,350,000. Business taxes alone generated PHP2.3 billion, surpassing the PHP2 billion 2020 target and the 2019 collection of PHP2.8 billion,” Bantiding said.

As for real property taxes, he said the city earned PHP737.7 million against PHP608.1 million in 2019; some PHP250.6 million was collected from property transfer taxes as against PHP223.4 million in 2019.

Bantiding said the city also generated a total of PHP114.8 million revenue from business income consisting of garbage fees (PHP62.4 million), transportation system fees at Davao City Overland Transport Terminal (DCOTT) (PHP23.1 million), parking fees (PHP10.9 million), other business income (PHP10 million), medical, dental fees/hospital fees (PHP7.7 million), rent income (PHP289,384), fines and penalties-business income (PHP181,714), and library fees-school fees (PHP14,898).

At least PHP161.6 million was also collected from franchise taxes, compared to the PHP159.4 million in 2019. Some PHP131.5 million was also collected from tax revenue-fines and penalties, against the PHP108.2 million in 2019.

Bantiding added that PHP69.9 million was also earned from a special levy on idle lands, as against PHP68.9 million in 2019; PHP64.2 million from community taxes, as against PHP65.4 million in 2019; some PHP12.4 million was collected from sand and gravel and other quarry products, as against PHP15.5 in 2019.

However, Bantiding disclosed that the city’s economic enterprise’s collection has dropped to PHP128.23 million from PHP171.76 million in 2019.

Source: Philippines News agency