﻿Davao City health exec assures Covid-19 jabs ‘safe, effective’

The chief of the City Health Office (CHO) on Friday assured Dabawenyos that the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines that have been given emergency use authorization (EUA) are proven to be safe and effective.

In a statement, CHO acting head, Dr. Ashley Lopez, reiterated that a 50 percent efficacy rate is enough for the anti-Covid jab.

“Every vaccine counts. Every vaccine is efficient enough if it already has EUA. Experts say that at least if you can attain a 50 percent efficacy rate, it will be sufficient enough,” Lopez said.

He also reminded Dabawenyos to get “whatever vaccine is available in the city.”

“The intention here is not only to protect yourself but also everyone else in your family, in your community, and all the places. In order to protect everyone, our goal is to achieve herd immunity,” Lopez said.

The national government, he said, would allocate about 200,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine, as well as additional Sinovac vaccines in the Davao region, with Davao City getting a bigger allocation.

In a radio interview on Monday, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said the city government is expecting vaccine deliveries by the third quarter of the year.

“We purchased AstraZeneca. During the last meeting we (had) with them, their commitment is on the third quarter of 2021 and yes, it was already approved,” she said.

The city government hopes to further ramp up its vaccination program by inoculating at least 10,000 people per day to ensure population protection by November or early next year.

