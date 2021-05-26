﻿Davao City gets USAID help for Covid-19 response

DAVAO CITY – The local government has received support from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to strengthen its coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) response.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, Davao City Health Office chief and Covid-19 focal person, said USAID offered two mobile swabbing teams for this city, including logistics and testing kits.

The USAID also provided six personnel for the swabbing team, Lopez said in a radio interview Wednesday.

“They will also provide two vehicles for the city’s surveillance swabbing,” Lopez added. “These will be a big help and big boost to our response team under our heightened surveillance.”

He said the two mobile swabbing teams will cater to those who cannot access the Sta. Ana swabbing center, which is primarily for close contacts of Covid-19 patients.

Lopez said the city government also received manpower assistance from the Philippine National Police (PNP).

Colonel Kirby John Kraft, Davao City Police Office (DCPO) director, has assigned 21 police personnel who are registered nurses to function as swabbers.

“Their training is ongoing at the Crocodile Park. They are trained onsite. By tomorrow and on May 28, they will be conducting their practicum there. By next week, there will be an alternate swabbing team with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP),” Lopez said.

Earlier this week, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte said the city needed additional swabbers to be assigned to the various testing sites in the city.

“We need 30 more new swabbers. Because others have resigned and left. We need to continuously recruit and train so that we will not run out of swabbers,” she said.

Duterte said the local government also recruited additional doctors for the vaccination sites

Source: Philippines News Agency