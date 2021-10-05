﻿Davao City cemeteries, columbaria to close for 14 days

Mayor Sara Z. Duterte has ordered the closure of cemeteries and columbaria for 14 days from October 24 to November 7, in connection with the upcoming observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

All Saints Day and All Souls Day are successively observed on November 1 and 2 annually.

In a radio interview Monday, she urged Dabawenyos to visit their loved ones before October 24 and after November 7.

“So pick any day, avoid the weekends because we expect that people will flock on weekends,” she added.

She cited that the guide for the order is Executive Order (EO) 52 which she issued September last year.

“We will use the guide last year. Those who can visit the cemeteries during the closure period are those who were scheduled for burial and we will allow visitors if it is the birthday or death anniversary of their loved one,” Duterte added.

EO 52 regulates the operation of funeral parlors, cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria by implementing the “family members only” policy during wake and burial.

The family in charge of the wake and burial, the order said, must ensure no mass gathering among the family members and health protocols such as wearing of face mask, physical distancing, and providing hand sanitizers or alcohol-based hand rub.

Likewise, family members present should not exceed 50 percent of the room capacity where the casket is located and the family must also keep a record of the date and time of the visit of all family members for contact tracing.

She also advised Dabawenyos not to visit on peak days, especially during weekends to avoid crowding.

Source: Philippines News Agency