﻿Davao City braces for possible Covid-19 surge

Mayor Sara Duterte disclosed Monday the city government is continuously preparing for the possible surge of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases after the holiday season.

In her weekly radio program, she said the surge is expected either on the third or fourth week of this month.

“Our cases did not increase and decrease. Our preparation for the upcoming surge and we will use the same strategy – prevention, detection, isolation, treatment, reintegration, and the management of the dead,” Duterte said.

She added that the Covid-cluster clinic is also readying the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMFs).

“Our TTMFs, they already had their inventory and are planning as to when they will be activated. We already have a guide in the event of a surge,” she said.

Duterte also assured the city government has coordinated with the private hospitals for those who will be needing hospitalization and medical attention.

To reduce the possibility of a surge, she reiterated to Dabawenyos to continue adhering to minimum public health standards and get vaccinated.

Duterte also reminded the public to practice physical distancing as she noted that some are no longer observing the protocol.

Source: Philippines News Agency