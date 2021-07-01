﻿Davao City administers over 238K Covid-19 jabs

DAVAO CITY – The city government here has so far administered a total of 238,236 coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) vaccines.

Data from the city’s vaccination cluster released on Thursday showed these include 196,886 vaccines for the first dose and 41,350 for the second dose.

The city government has also urged those belonging to the priority categories of health workers, senior citizens, persons with comorbidities, and economic front-liners to get vaccinated and complete the required number of doses as scheduled.

Davao City Health Office (CHO) acting head Dr. Ashley Lopez, in a radio interview Wednesday, said the general assessment of the people’s response to the vaccination drive in the city is very good.

“The response of the people is very good. The commitment and compliance of the people are excellent,” he said.

Lopez added that since the city government rolled out the inoculation program in March, vaccine acceptance among the Dabawenyos has been increasing.

He added that the city government caters to around 10,000 vaccinees per day on average, provided there is a sufficient supply of vaccine doses in the city.

He also said that majority of the adverse cases reported were only mild.

“The more we have participating individuals, the faster we can achieve our target of 70 percent or 1.2 million,” Lopez added.

The city government aims to fully vaccinate at least 1.2 million individuals or 70 percent to achieve population protection against the coronavirus.

Source: Philippines News Agency