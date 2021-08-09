﻿Davao City accounts for Region 11 highest Covid-19 recovery tally

The Davao Region has so far recorded 48,271 patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) since the pandemic struck in March last year, representing a recovery rate of 84.5 percent of the total 57,135 confirmed cases.

In the regional situation update released Sunday, the Department of Health-11 (DOH-11) said Davao City has the highest number of recovered patients with 27,734; followed by Davao del Norte, 9,384; Davao de Oro, 3,586; Davao del Sur, 3,404; Davao Oriental, 3,378; and Davao Occidental, 785.

A total of 169 recoveries were reported on Sunday and 314 new cases raised active infections to 6,972.

There were also six deaths (four from Davao City, one from Davao del Norte, and one from Davao Oriental) for a total of 1,892.

Of the new cases, 144 are from Davao City, 15 from Davao de Oro, 38 from Davao del Norte, 51 from Davao del Sur, 35 from Davao Occidental, and 31 from Davao Oriental.

Among the new cases are a locally stranded individual and a Returning Overseas Filipino. The rest are local transmissions.

DOH-11 also indicated that 37.5 percent of the region’s intensive care unit beds dedicated to Covid-19 patients are available, along with 46.4 percent of isolation beds, 29.9 percent of ward beds, and 46.3 percent of mechanical ventilators. (

Source: Philippines News Agency