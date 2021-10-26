﻿Davao car theft suspect nabbed in Surigao City

A carnapping suspect from Davao City was arrested by members of the Surigao City Police Station (SCPS) on Saturday.

In a statement on Sunday, Col. Noel Espinoza, the Surigao del Norte Police Provincial Office director, identified the suspect as 29-year-old Vincent Maria Palxo Yu.

Yu is a resident of Nova Tierra, Lanang, Davao City but hails from Mandaue City, Cebu.

“The suspect took one unit of pick-up owned by a 32-year-old businessman from Davao City on Oct. 21, 2021,” Espinoza stated.

The victim reported the incident to the San Pedro Police Station 2 in Davao City and to the Regional Highway Patrol Group in Davao Region.

The flash alarm also reached the SCPS, Espinoza said.

“The SCPS immediately launched an intensified operation, considering the possibility that the suspect might exit through boat via the Lipata Port in Surigao City to the Visayas area given that the suspect is also a native of Mandaue City,” Espinoza said.

SCPS personnel spotted the subject car parked outside a traveler’s inn along San Nicolas St., Barangay Taft, Surigao City, where the suspect was arrested.

“The successful execution of the manhunt operation is attributed to the partnership of the operatives and the responsive community. We will continue to pursue all criminals sought by law,” Espinoza said.

The suspect is under the custody of SCPS.

Source: Philippines News Agency