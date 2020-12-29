﻿Davao braces for post-holiday Covid surge

The city government is preparing for a possible spike of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases due to Christmas and New Year gatherings.

In a radio interview Monday, Mayor Sara Z. Duterte reminded Dabawenyos to avoid mass gatherings and limit parties or gatherings within the same household.

“We were already told to prepare for a surge during the early part of December because of the gatherings of hard-headed people holding parties during the Christmas holidays. We have prepared our facilities,” she said.

Dr. Ashley Lopez, the focal person of the City’s Covid-19 Task Force, said a surge in cases occurs if the number of positive cases in the city reaches up to 110 cases per day.

Still, Duterte expressed confidence that the city government has enough patient care centers in the event of a surge.

To date, the city government’s isolation facilities for probable and suspect cases, along with the temporary treatment and monitoring facilities (TTMF) for Covid-19 cases, have at least 1,284 available beds out of 2,194 total capacity.

The facilities are a mixed set-up of a hotel, public schools, gyms, and other facilities converted to patient care centers.

The mayor reiterated her appeal for Dabawenyos to continue following the health protocols, such as wearing face masks, face shields, safe physical distancing, and frequent handwashing.

The latest Department of Health (DOH) data showed that 60 new cases of Covid-19 were recorded as of December 28, which showed an increase from the 42 cases recorded in the previous day.

Lopez made assurances the city government would not take chances, noting that health experts have predicted a surge during the incubation period of the virus, “or the post-holiday season, after New Year.”b

Source: Philippines News agency