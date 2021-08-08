﻿DAR turns over P10-M solar-powered irrigation to Quezon farmers

Farmers here are expected to increase their yield after the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR), in collaboration with the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), constructed a solar-powered irrigation system (SPIS) worth PHP10 million.

DAR Assistant Secretary and concurrent Calabarzon Regional Director Rene Colocar turned over the SPIS to the Irrigators Association of Barangay Talisay, San Andres, Quezon.

Colocar said the irrigation system will address the water problem of 81 agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) and non-ARBs living in Pansoy, Mangero, Talisay Agrarian Reform Community (PAMATA ARC).

“Ito ay isang araw ng pasasalamat at pagdiriwang. Ang PAMATA ARC ay may kabuuang sukat na 3,075 ektarya at may 1,638 ARBs. Ang proyekto pong ito ay 41.38 ektarya lang ang sakop at may karagdagang 81 ARBs. Ibig sabihin, malaki pa ang oportunidad para palawakin ang proyektong ito (This is day of thanksgiving and celebration. The PAMATA ARC has a total of 3,075 hectares and 1,638 ARBs. This project only covers 41.38 hectares and has additional 81 ARBs. It means, there is a big opportunity to improve this project),” Colocar said in a news release on Sunday.

Colocar explained that the newly constructed SPIS will increase the rice and corn production in the area since it is now possible for farmers to plant three times in a year, unlike before without SPIS that farmers can only have two harvests.

“Sa patubig na ito, hindi na aasa sa ulan lamang ang mga magsasaka (Through this irrigation, farmers will no longer rely on rain alone),” Colocar said.

Alden Terana, president of the Irrigators Association of Barangay Talisay, said the SPIS will be a big boost to their rice and corn production.

“Hindi lang kami ang makikinabang sa proyektong ito. Ang mga anak rin namin at ang mga susunod na henerasyon ay hindi na mahihirapan sa tubig para sa mga pananim (We are not the only ones to benefit from this project. Our children too and the next generations will no longer have difficulty with water for crops),” Terana said.

NIA Engr. Romeo M. Lopez, who led the turnover with Colocar, said the irrigation system has 36 units of 220 solar panels and three units of two-horsepower solar pumps which can discharge around 50 cubic meters per hour.

“The stored water will flow through a canal that stretches about 1.1km of the main canal and 0.47 km of the lateral canal. Using renewable energy, this SPIS will deliver year-round water supply for paddy fields during the dry and wet seasons,” Lopez said.

The project was implemented under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program Irrigation-Component (CARP-IC) of DAR which focuses on the development of agricultural productivity and betterment of the lives of farmers.

Source: Philippines News Agency