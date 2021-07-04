﻿DAR to hire 126 Bicolanos for various posts

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) regional office in Bicol is hiring 126 people to fill up various vacant positions starting this week until July 10.

In a statement on Sunday, Geri Buensalida, DAR-Bicol spokesperson, said the agency has 117 entry-level and nine promotional positions that should be filled up this year.

“These include Agrarian Reform Program Technologists (ARPT-SG10) for entry-level positions, while Attorney IV (SG23), Administrative Officer III (AO III-SG14), Engineer II (SG16), Senior Agrarian Reform Program Officer (SARPO-SG18), Senior Agrarian Reform Program Technologist (SARPT-SG14), Agrarian Reform Program Officer I (ARPO I-SG11), and Agrarian Reform Program Officer II (ARPO II-SG15) are promotional positions,” he said.

In 2019, the agency hired 130 ARPTs, who were assigned to various Municipal Agrarian Reform Offices throughout Bicol.

Buensalida said the provincial offices will interview 325 qualified applicants who passed the DAR qualifying examination for entry-level positions. The schedules of interviews are as follows: Camarines Sur I (July 1-2 and July 5-9), Albay (July 5-7), Camarines Sur II (July 6-8), Masbate (July 6-7), Sorsogon (July 7-9), and Camarines Norte (July 9-10).

“Those who applied for the promotional positions, however, must still take the promotional exam to qualify. The examination will take place this July,” he said.

Rodrigo Realubit, DAR regional director, said they would base admission decisions on academic criteria and special skills, such as the applicants’ abilities and potential to work in the fields and the communities.

“Interviews, as well as any other information they provide, will help in the evaluation of their applications,” he said.

Candidates who have good exam results and passed the interviews would most likely be invited to the Regional Selection and Promotion Board for a final interview either later this month or early next month, Realubit said.

He noted that DAR is still in need of additional manpower, especially technical personnel to work in land acquisition and documentation of agricultural lands under the Land Tenure Improvement Divisions and Municipal Agrarian Reform Offices in the Bicol provinces.

“We continue to prepare our workforce for the impending more sensitive implementation of the government’s agrarian reform program. We still have over 167,113 hectares of agricultural lands to distribute to qualified beneficiaries in the coming months and years,” Realubit said.

DAR is also obligated to assist agrarian reform beneficiaries in making the lands given to them as productive as possible, he added.

The Department of Budget and Management and the Civil Service Commission have approved the filling of said vacant positions in the region, the statement noted. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency