﻿DAR taps social media to sell products of program beneficiaries

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) 6 (Western Visayas) launched on Friday an online platform to showcase the products of its agrarian reform beneficiary organizations (ARBOs) and help them reach a wider market amid the pandemic.

The ARBO Merkado Facebook Page Shop is a marketing strategy designed not only for local clients but outside the region as well, DAR-6 Director, lawyer Sheila B. Enciso, said in an interview on Saturday.

“Initially we have 29 ARBOS to benefit. We encourage them to post their products (on) Facebook,” Enciso said, adding the products range from food to non-food items that are well-packaged to make them more enticing to buyers.

She said the DAR noticed that in some cases, the middlemen earn more by enhancing the packaging of products that they buy from the agrarian reform beneficiaries (ARBs) or buy in bulk and retail.

The new page features pictures of the products and comes with a price and contact details for those who want to order. Buyers can also communicate with the seller for the shipment of the products.

Enciso said through the page, the ARBs, through the ARBOs, could directly deal with buyers, eliminating the middlemen.

“When the buyers see the product and the price, they might consider buying directly from the source,” she said.

The launch of the online platform was among the events that highlighted the virtual ARB Summit with the theme “Benepisyaryo sang Programa para sa Repormang Agraryo, Bida Kontra Pandemya”.

During the summit, the ARBs were also apprised of various programs and services, such as financing, insurance, and livelihood support, made available through DAR’s partner agencies. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency