﻿’Dante’ evacuees in Legazpi City decamp as weather improves

Due to the improving weather condition as Tropical Storm Dante moves farther from the Bicol Region, Mayor Noel Rosal ordered on Wednesday the decampment of residents who took shelter in various evacuation centers here as a preemptive measure.

Rosal also said operations of all government and private offices, as well as of malls and other business establishments, will resume on Thursday.

He said barangay officials must see to it that schools used as evacuation centers would be left clean and cleared of all sorts of waste.

“All evacuation sites shall be disinfected by their respective barangay disaster risk reduction management committee,” he said in an advisory. “However, the EOC (Emergency Operations Center) shall continue its functions to coordinate and facilitate all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) responses”.

Some 168 families or 404 persons living in flood-, lahar-, landslide- and storm surge-prone areas in Bicol were also brought to various evacuation centers as a preemptive disaster measure, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol said.

Gremil Alexis Naz, OCD spokesperson, in an interview said the evacuees taken to safer grounds were from the provinces of Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate.

An OCD report said as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday, there were at least 794 sea travelers bound for the Visayas and Mindanao stranded mostly in the port of Matnog town in Sorsogon, while eight-passenger buses, 138 trucks, and 78 light vehicles were grounded and seven sea vessels temporarily docked at the port.

In Camarines Sur, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) and the local police reported that 170 trucks and 99 light vehicles bound for Visayas and Mindanao were parked along the Maharlika Highway at the Quezon-Bicol boundary checkpoint in Del Gallego town after they were not allowed to ply their routes so as not to congest the Maharlika Highway leading to the port in Matnog.

The travel suspension affected some 1,005 truck workers and passengers of the light vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) reported that all national roads and bridges in Bicol are passable.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, all tropical cyclone wind signals (TCWS) in Bicol were already lifted.

Source: Philippines News Agency