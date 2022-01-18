﻿Dagupan declares weeklong academic health break

Mayor Marc Brian Lim has declared an academic health break and suspension of classes from elementary to senior high school in all public and private basic education schools here from January 18 to 25.

In Executive Order (EO) No. 03 issued on Monday, Lim cited the importance of mental health promotion in educational institutions.

“The World Health Organization has issued guidance to countries on how to maintain essential services, including mental health services during the prevalence of the pandemic, and recommends that countries allocate resources to mental health as an integral component of their responses and recovery plans,” he said.

Under the EO, Lim said all online, onsite, or physical classes are suspended to give way to a weeklong academic health break intended not only to afford all students and teaching and non-teaching personnel of all public and private academic institutions in the city a respite from physical and mental fatigue caused by the pandemic, but also provide them time in determining the much needed recalibrating of minimum public health protocol in the academic institutions.

He said over 250 teaching and non-teaching personnel and 1,000 learners are reported to be experiencing cough, colds, fever, and other flu-like symptoms.

Four Schools Division Office (SDO) personnel and four teachers have been tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 while others are still waiting for their confirmatory test results, he said.

“The declaration of academic health break and suspension of classes in the tertiary level shall be left to the assessment and discretion of the respective school authorities of the colleges and universities within the city,” he added.

Lim also directed all concerned city government departments and the SDO to monitor the compliance of the EO.

Source: Philippines News Agency