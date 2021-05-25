﻿Dagupan City mayor tests positive for Covid-19

The mayor of this city has tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

In a video message, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said he was tested Monday night for coronavirus and the result came out positive Tuesday.

“Last week, I was exposed to somebody who turned out to be Covid-19 positive. Because of that, I immediately quarantined and had myself tested with antigen. The antigen test showed I am reactive so I underwent reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test,” he said.

Lim reminded the public to stay vigilant against the virus.

“This is a reminder to all that we are still in the middle of a pandemic so we still need to be careful. We should wear a mask and face shields because when we become complacent, that’s the time Covid-19 attacks,” he said.

Lim also thanked the city’s vaccination program wherein he was one of the recipients.

“I believe that since I am already fully vaccinated, I will only experience very mild symptoms,” he added.

Lim urged his constituents to have confidence in the vaccination rollout.

Source: Philippines News Agency