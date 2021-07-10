﻿Dagupan City lifts no swim policy at Tondaligan Beach

The city government of Dagupan now allows swimming at Tondaligan Beach and recreational water parks.

In Executive Order (EO) 22 issued on Friday, Mayor Marc Brian Lim said swimming is now allowed at the Tondaligan Beach within the area enclosed by buoys.

Lim said swimming is also permitted in beach areas outside of the Tondaligan Park as health protocols are enforced by barangay officials.

The City Hall Information Office cannot estimate the number of people visiting the place before the pandemic as it is a public beach that is accessible free of charge.

The lone water recreational park in the city is allowed to operate at 50-percent capacity, the mayor added as stated in the EO.

However, the city government swimming pool in Barangay Poblacion Oeste here will still be closed along with the city’s other tourist attraction, the Dawel River Cruise that was launched in 2019.

Lim issued an EO in January enforcing a no swimming policy in the city due to the increasing number of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases.

As of July 7, Dagupan has 82 active cases

Source: Philippines News Agency