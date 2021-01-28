﻿Dacera’s death ‘natural’: PNP medico legal report

Police forensic experts who examined the tissues of the internal organs of deceased flight attendant Christine Angelica Dacera ruled that the cause of her death is “natural”.

“Based on the available information on hand, the manner of death is classified as natural death,” said the report signed by Philippine National Police (PNP) Crime Laboratory Medico-Legal Officer, Lt. Col. Joseph Palmero, and released Wednesday.

The report also ruled out homicide as the cause of Dacera’s death, noting that aortic aneurysm is considered a medical condition.

“Rape and/or drug overdose will not result in the development of aneurysms. Even overdose and ruptured aneurysm are two different conditions and cannot be both included as a cause of death of a patient,” the report said.

Increased blood pressure, it added, is the triggering factor for the ruptured aneurysm.

“If ever there (is) presence of drug or alcohol, that will only be an incidental finding because even by their absence, rupture can occur if blood pressure shoots up from different strenuous physical activities. Vomiting or retching can also increase blood pressure and trigger the ruptured aneurysm,” the report said.

It noted that the aneurysm on Dacera’s aorta already started “a long time ago or maybe years” before her death.

“If she (did) not die that fateful night, she will still die in any scenario that presents an activity that will increase her blood pressure enough to tear that aneurysm,” it added.

Dacera’s heart reportedly weighed 500 grams that is the normal 300 grams.

“This is a finding that supports Dacera’s apparently undiagnosed hypertension. An examination revealed hemorrhages highly suggestive that there was really significant increase in her blood pressure prior to her death,” the report said.

Meanwhile, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said the National Bureau of Investigation forensic team “is ready with their toxicology report” on the case.

Dacera was found dead in her hotel room in Makati City at around noon of Jan. 1 after a private New Year’s Eve party with her friends.

The initial autopsy by the Southern Police District’s Crime Laboratory Office on Dacera showed that the cause of her death was “ruptured aortic aneurysm”.

Source: Philippines News agency