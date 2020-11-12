﻿Dabawenyos face fines over mosquito breeding sites

Residents here who allow their surroundings to become breeding grounds of disease-carrying mosquitos would soon face fines.

In an interview Thursday, Councilor Mary Joselle Villafuerte said the penalties are contained in the proposed measure entitled “An Ordinance Strengthening and Institutionalizing the Davao City Mosquito-Borne Diseases Prevention and Control Program.”

Villafuerte, the City Council’s Committee on Health chairperson, said the ordinance, approved on the third and final reading on Tuesday, is deemed urgent following the spike of mosquito-borne disease in the city.

The measure aims to reduce the mortality rate of mosquito-borne diseases in the city such as dengue, chikungunya, filaria, Japanese Encephalitis, malaria, and zika virus disease.

Data from the Department of Health in Region 11 (DOH-11) showed that from January to August 2018, the city recorded at least 1,253 cases. In the same period in 2019, the city recorded a total of 2,500 dengue cases.

“In the whole region, Davao City contributes 60 percent of the total dengue cases. We want to be more proactive and put the program in place and we want the barangay to be working all year round whether it’s rainy season or not,” Villafuerte told the Philippine News Agency.

She said the proposed ordinance would prohibit the dumping of old tires, batteries, plastic drums, containers, and water tanks without a cover as such containers can be a breeding area for mosquitoes.

The measure would also create the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for mosquito-borne diseases and the Barangay mosquito-borne diseases TF.

Once Mayor Sara Z. Duterte signs the ordinance, Villafuerte said violators will be fined PHP1,000 and two hours of community service for the first offense; PHP3,000 and four hours of community service for the second offense; and PHP5,000 and confiscation of items for the third offense.

“We will also penalize vacant lot owners who are found having these breeding areas,” the councilor added.

Business establishments, she said, will be required to undergo strict monitoring, and violators risk suspension or cancellation of business permit.

Source: Philippines News Agency