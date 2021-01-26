﻿DA warns traders, manipulators of fine up to P100-M

The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Monday warned unscrupulous traders and manipulators that they will be fined as high as PHP100 million if they are found sowing a false shortage of agricultural commodities such as pork, chicken, fish, and vegetables or manipulating their prices.

DA Secretary William Dar, in a virtual presser, said a sub-task group on economic intelligence was created by Inter-Agency on Food Security that will investigate and file charges against individuals or organizations floating the idea that there is a food shortage. This is aside from the “Bantay Presyo” of the joint DA-Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

“Lahat na (All) entities, individuals and organizations who are floating the idea of food shortage (will be under investigation).. (They will be asked to) substantiate their claims and otherwise, failing to do so, renders them suspect of collusion with traders and wholesalers,” he said.

The DA, in partnership with the DTI also penned the proposal to involve the Department of Justice, Department of Interior and Local Government, National Bureau of Investigation, and the Philippine National Police in their monitoring and surveillance.

“Huwag tayo mag sow ng panic among consumers, public (Let us not sow panic among consumers and the public),” he said.

Dar said they have increased their interaction and dialogues with the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC) to further investigate traders and wholesalers engaging in the manipulation of supply and prices of basic commodities.

“The PCC has already started conducting its own investigation. They can impose penalties of as much as PHP100 million based on evidence of manipulation and other unscrupulous practices,” he said.

During the briefer, the DA Secretary has reiterated there is enough food in the country.

The products are just manipulated by some traders taking advantage of the pandemic situation, he added.

They have also strategized a streamlined response in transporting more pork and pork products in Luzon and Metro Manila to stabilize its prices. These as the DA releases orders to ship from Visayas and Mindanao.

The proposed Executive Order that will be signed by Malacañang this week will be the imposition of a price ceiling on pork at PHP270 per kilogram for kasim/pigue; PHP300 per kilogram for liempo; PHP160 per kilogram for chicken.

These will be for the National Capital Region for 60 days as the DA aims to prevent further price hikes on meat in the country; prevent opportunistic businesses from illegally manipulating the prices of basic necessities and prime commodities, and help the Filipino consumers who are still affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, stakeholders urged the government for the development of more aquaculture in the country as 66 percent of the protein requirement of a person came from fisheries.

To attain such, Norberto Chingcuanco, co-convenor of Tugon Kabuhayan and Feedmix Group vice president for planning, in a virtual presser on Monday, proposed for the multi-use of the existing dams nationwide for the development of more aquaculture.

Chingcuanco said such dams include the Pantabangan and San Roque, among others, Lake Mainit and Lake Lanao in Mindanao.

At present, he said there are already pending applications for the multi-use — for irrigation and development of aquaculture — of Pantabangan Dam.

For his part, Tugon Kabuhayan convenor Asis Perez said the development of more aquaculture does not only solve food security but also boosts employment in the rural areas particularly those living near the dams and lakes.

“There is just the need to consolidate the requirements needed — from government agencies such as the National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and concerned local government units (LGUs) — for the private sector to develop aquaculture in the country,” he said.

