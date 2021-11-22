﻿DA to pay P9.1-M indemnity to ASF-affected raisers in CDO, MisOr

The Department of Agriculture in Region 10 (DA-10) will pay out a total of PHP9.1-million indemnification to swine raisers in this city and other parts of Misamis Oriental whose hogs were culled after being infected with African Swine Fever (ASF).

“That would be our last batch of indemnification distribution, amounting to PHP9,110,000,” Dr. Jules Maquiling, DA-10 ASF focal person, told the Philippine News Agency in a phone interview on Sunday.

He said the distribution would be conducted from Nov. 23 to 25 for a total of 571 hog raisers who would receive PHP5,000 per culled hog.

Maquiling noted that the DA had earlier also granted indemnification to other ASF-affected swine raisers in the province.

In Barangay Lumbia here, some 81 farmers will be receiving the fund on Nov. 23.

Likewise, 85 hog raisers from Balingasag town will receive the indemnification on Nov. 24; some 11 raisers in Villanueva; and 55 in Tagoloan.

On Nov. 26, the DA will pay 28 farmers in Manticao; 305 from El Salvador City; and six from Opol town.

Last month, DA-10 Executive Director Carlene Collado encouraged raisers and farmers to insure their hogs with the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), noting that the agency would no longer pay out ASF-related indemnification.

Moreover, he said those who are registered with PCIC would receive a higher payout if the ASF situation arises again.

Collado said the minimum indemnification is PHP10,000, and it could go as much as PHP34,000 based on PCIC’s classification.

Maquiling said the DA is assisting municipal agriculture offices in the registration of hog raisers with the PCIC.

