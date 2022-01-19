﻿DA to import 60MT of fish due to ‘Odette’-induced shortage

Department of Agriculture (DA) Secretary William Dar said there is a need to import 60,000 metric tons (MT) of small pelagic fish to meet the demand for the first quarter of 2022 due to the damage incurred by the fishery sector from Typhoon Odette in December last year.

Dar also announced on Tuesday the signing of the Certificate of Necessity to Import after the assessment showed significant damage and reduced fish production, especially galunggong (round scad), sardines, and mackerel.

In a Laging Handa public briefing, Dar said they are working to remedy the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources’ projection of a 119,000 MT fish supply deficiency during the first three months.

“We are bolstering the aquaculture sector to close gaps in fish production and sustainably improve our catch,” he added.

The fishery sector incurred some PHP4 billion in total value loss and damage after “Odette” lashed the country on Dec. 16 and 17, 2021.

The DA also foresees spikes in fisheries and aquaculture input costs as global prices of petroleum and fish feed inch upwards.

“We are, as always, striking the crucial balance to ensure fish security among consumers while coming to the aid of our fish producers,” Dar said.

The DA allotted PHP50 million from its PHP1 billion Quick Response Fund post- “Odette” for the distribution of marine diesel/gasoline engines, fiberglass fishing boats, and distribution of relief goods such as canned tuna, sardines, and frozen fish.

Another PHP35 million worth of interventions were also distributed to affected regions.

Source: Philippines News Agency