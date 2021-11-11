﻿DA steps up marketing of organic farm products in Agusan Norte

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Caraga (Region 13) has formally handed over a training hub to a local farmers’ organization in the town of Remedios T. Romualdez (RTR), Agusan del Norte that will help promote and market organic farm products in the area.

The newly-completed Organic Agriculture Trading Post (OATP) worth PHP1.5 million was formally turned over by DA-13 Regional Executive Director Ricardo Oñate to the Kahugpungan sa mga Mag-uumang Nagsubay sa Lihok sa Kinaiyahan (KMNLK) on Tuesday.

“The KMNLK is an organization of farmers in RTR that are engaged in organic farming. All their farm products are organically grown,” Emmylou Presilda told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday.

The turnover, she added, was also in time for the celebration of Organic Agriculture Awareness Month this November.

“The OATP will be a market outlet in RTR that will sell organically-produced rice, vegetables, root crops, and fruits,” Presilda said.

In a statement on Tuesday, Oñate said the marketing hub will encourage more consumers in RTR and its neighboring towns in Agusan del Norte to patronize organically grown farm produce.

“The DA is hopeful that more farmers will go into organic farming. Aside from generating income, organic farmers will also help promote healthy living among the constituents of the province,” Oñate said.

In the same statement, Hermanita Bacquial, the president of KMNLK, thanked the government for supporting them, especially in marketing their organic products.

“Buyers of our organic products will now easily locate our displays through this market outlet and will help increase our income,” Bacquial said.

She added that the organization has 30 active members who are devoted to practicing organic farming in their town.

The OATP was formally accepted by RTR Mayor Richard Daquipil, Maria Nenita Daohog, the Municipal Agriculture Officer in the area, and Bacquial.

Source: Philippines News Agency