﻿DA secures add’l hog deliveries for NCR

In a bid to further lower the cost of pork and pork products in Metro Manila, the Department of Agriculture (DA) reported a total of 27,852 kilos of meat from various regions arrived Tuesday evening in Metro Manila.

A total of 685,846 kilos or 108,070 heads of hogs have already been brought to the metropolis as government intervention to address the supply of this commodity.

“The largest number of hog deliveries were transported from Western Visayas, particularly Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and Negros Occidental, with a total of 3,155 hogs or 44 percent of the total deliveries today,” the DA said in a statement.

Calabarzon Region also delivered 2,086 hogs from Rizal, Quezon, and Batangas. The 526 hogs are from the Bicol Region, specifically Camarines Sur, Albay, and Sorsogon.

DA also mentioned that there were around 430 hogs from Northern Mindanao that were shipped to slaughterhouses in Muntinlupa City.

Central Luzon, on the other hand, delivered 65 hogs to Makati and Caloocan slaughterhouses on top of the 27,852 kilograms of carcasses to augment the daily hog requirement of Metro Manila.

In a Viber message to reporters on Wednesday, DA shared that the average meat prices in public markets in Metro Manila are as follows: beef rump sells for PHP370-PHP380; beef brisket — PHP300-PHP310; pork kasim — PHP300-PHP310; pork liempo — PHP340-PHP350; whole chicken — PHP160; egg (medium) — PHP6.50-PHP6.66.

