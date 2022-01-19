﻿DA rolls out mobile market anew in Pampanga

To boost food supply amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19), the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office 3 (Central Luzon) will roll out anew its “Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita” here on Wednesday.

The mobile market will be set up at the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) Regional Office 3 in Barangay Maimpis to offer fresh vegetables, fruits, and marine products.

Starting at 6 a.m., consumers can buy at reasonable prices fresh products such as eggs, vegetables, fish, chicken, and other food supplies, including fruits.

BFAR-3 Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said the project aims to help farmers and fishermen get the best prices for their goods while providing affordable, safe, and nutritious food to consumers.

Cruz reminded the people who would line up to buy goods to strictly observe the health and safety protocols by wearing face masks properly and observing safe physical distancing.

Rhea Mendoza of Barangay Dolores said she is happy to know that the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita will roll out again in the city.

She said they prefer to buy from the outlet instead of going to the markets or supermarkets.

“It is a convenient place to buy various agricultural and fishery products at affordable prices,” Mendoza said in a social media post.

Starting in 2020, the Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita has been going around some areas in the region to bring agri-fishery products closer to residents amid the community quarantine restrictions.

Source: Philippines News Agency