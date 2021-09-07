﻿DA rolls out ‘Kadiwa’ food market in Nueva Ecija

Novo Ecijanos can now easily buy fresh, affordable, and quality agro-fishery products through the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Kadiwa ni Ani at Kita farmers’ exhibit that opened at the DA – Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) grounds here on Friday.

The Kadiwa (Katuwang sa Diwa at Gawa) ni Ani at Kita program was put up in support of the department’s twin objectives of “masaganang ani (bountiful harvest)” and “mataas na kita (higher income)” for farmers and fisherfolk.

Launched in September 2019, the program serves as a direct marketing link between farmers and fisherfolk and consumers.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar led the opening of the Kadiwa stores, with Assistant Secretary for Strategic Communications Noel Reyes, Assistant Secretary-designate for Regulations Liza Battad, DA-PCC’s officer in charge Executive Director Ronnie Domingo, Deputy Executive Director for Administration and Finance Caro Salces, and Deputy Executive Director for Production and Research Claro Mingala.

Ten booths were set up, eight of which were manned by DA-PCC-assisted cooperatives in this province – the Eastern Primary Multipurpose Cooperative (EPMPC), Simula ng Panibagong Bukas MPC, and Brotherskeeper MPC, all in San Jose City; Catalanacan MPC, Licaong Agriculture Cooperative, and Aling Maria Homemade sweets in the Science City of Muñoz; Caudillo Prutas at Gulay Producers Cooperative in Cabanatuan City; and Bongabon Dairy Cooperative in Bongabon.

Dar visited each booth and took cognizance of the farmers’ plight amid the pandemic.

He encouraged them to carry on and assured them of the government’s initiatives, one of which is the Kadiwa, to help them sell their commodities directly to buyers.

“This Kadiwa is a good opportunity for farmers and co-op members to bring their (agro)-fishery products to communities. Some of our products like corn, sweet potato, and eggplant are outcomes of the Gatas, Gulay, Karne project of DA-PCC. Consumers may opt to buy such products here instead of going and queuing (at) the market,” said Samuel Mercader, EPMPC member and one of the sellers.

Kadiwa stalls are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every Friday.

Among the products on sale are carabao’s milk-based and Kardeli carabao meat products, native delicacies, squash, string beans, sweet corn, calamansi (Philippine lemon), cucumber, tomatoes, papaya, sweet potato, native chicken, oyster mushroom, eggplant, okra, and other lowland vegetables and fruits.

Source: Philippines News Agency