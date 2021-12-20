﻿DA readies P852-M fund for typhoon-hit agri sector

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will assist farmers and fisherfolk in areas affected by Typhoon Odette using PHP852.47 standby funds.

The budget includes PHP500 million Quick Response Fund for the rehabilitation of affected areas; PHP148-million worth of rice seeds; PHP57.6-million worth of corn seeds; PHP44.6-million worth of assorted vegetables; and PHP100 million under the Survival and Recovery Assistance Program of the Agricultural Credit Policy Council.

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources will also provide PHP164 million worth of fingerlings and assistance while PHP625,150 worth of drugs and biologics will be provided for livestock and poultry needs.

DA also announced that there are available funds from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation to indemnify affected farmers.

The agency continues to conduct assessment of damage and losses brought by “Odette” in the agri-fisheries sector.

It coordinates with concerned national government agencies, local government units, and disaster response-related offices.

Prior to the typhoon, a total area of 11,454 hectares of rice have been harvested from Mimaropa, Regions 6, 8, 9, 11, and 12 with an equivalent production of 34,433 metric tons amounting to PHP615.53 million.

As for corn, 2,452 hectares have been harvested from Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Regions 8, 9, 11, and Caraga with an equivalent production of 6,965 metric tons amounting to PHP82.55 million.

Source: Philippines News Agency