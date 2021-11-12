﻿DA pours livelihood projects for Antique farmers

Farmers from the municipality of Valderrama are recipients of various livelihood projects under the Department of Agriculture Special Area for Agricultural Development (DA-SAAD) program.

SAAD national program director Dr. Myer G. Mula visited the projects particularly its corn and egg production, and chicken layer for egg production, to check on the status of their implementation on Wednesday.

“Director Mula during his visit expressed optimism that the projects will succeed because of the strong support of the local government unit (LGU) and the beneficiaries,” said Sonie Guanco, officer-in-charge of the DA Agricultural Program Coordinating Office in Antique, in an interview Thursday.

The corn production project of the Takas Guinbanggaan Tangke Irrigators Association in Barangay Takas, Valderrama received high-breed corn seeds through the SAAD program in August this year.

The provision was in the form of a grant and farmers are expected to contribute a portion of their income to the association for their revolving fund.

“The more than one-hectare cornfield is now on reproductive stage and hopefully would be harvestable early December,” he said.

The chicken layer project of the Canipayan Irrigators Association in Barangay Canipayan is now producing eggs while members of the Tigmamale Valderrama Irrigators Association, Inc. in Barangay Tigmamale are also harvesting vegetables from their eggplant project.

“Director Mula saw how the projects are now going on,” he said.

He said Mula advised the associations to improve the recording of their production so that they could determine how much they are earning from the livelihood projects.

Before visiting project sites, Mula paid a courtesy call with Valderrama Mayor Mary Joyce Roquero where he learned that the municipal government has also provided financial and other forms of support to the projects.

Source: Philippines News Agency