﻿DA pays P1.3-B for ASF-affected hog raisers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Thursday it has released PHP1.3 billion in indemnity fund for African swine fever (ASF)-affected hog raisers in various regions of the country.

DA Undersecretary William Medrano, in a virtual press briefer, said they have rolled out the funds to raisers whose hogs were culled to stop the spread of ASF.

As of January 22, the DA has released some PHP700,495,000 to assist affected hog raisers in Regions 1 (Ilocos), 2 (Cagayan Valley), 3 (Central Luzon), 4-A(Calabarzon), 5 (Bicol), 11 (Davao),12 (Soccksargen), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Another PHP647,839,541 was released for Regions 1, 3, 4-A, and 11, while the National Capital Region received PHP37,035.000.

Aside from the indemnification fund, the DA continues to open up budgetary options for the hog raisers to recover their livestock businesses.

“We are urging the affected farmers, backyard and big commercial farms to avail of our credit facilities. The Agricultural Credit Policy Council allocated PHP500 million for loan and LandBank has committed PHP15 billion,” Medrano said.

