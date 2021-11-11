﻿DA livestock dispersal benefits 60 more Antique farmers

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) is expected to complete the delivery of 60 native carabaos to selected farmers in the municipality of San Remigio anytime this month.

Marian Ortega, DA’s Special Area for Agricultural Development (SAAD) program coordinator in San Remigio, said in an interview on Wednesday they already dispersed an initial 34 heads to their recipients on Nov. 3 and the remaining 26 will be received before the end of the month.

The initial dispersal was joined by San Remigio Mayor Margarito Mission Jr.

“Farmer beneficiaries of the carabaos were identified by the San Remigio Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO),” she said.

One carabao is given to one farmer with the condition that for the next two years the suckling of their farm animal when it gets pregnant will be given to their farmers’ association for distribution to other farmers.

It came with a plow and other tools, which farmers could use in tilling their land.

“The recently released carabao from Masbate is about three years old and so by next year or two years from now it would already be ready for breeding,” Ortega said.

She added that the native carabaos given to the farmers have complete vaccination against parasitic diseases and other illnesses.

The carabao dispersal program has already benefitted 30 farmers since its inception in 2019.

“The farmer-beneficiaries then were from the Barangays of Sinundulan, Sumaray, Lumpatan, Adricula, Osorio I and Nagbangi II in San Remigio,” she said.

Source: Philippines News Agency