﻿DA gives aid to 416 Pampanga farmers, fisherfolks

Some 416 farmers and fisherfolks in this province received cash and food assistance through a program launched on Thursday by the Department of Agriculture (DA).

The launch of Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginal Farmers and Fishers Program (CFSMFFP) was held at the Sto. Tomas Trading Post in Lubao town, this province.

In partnership with the Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP), the program aims to assist farmers and fishermen affected by the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic.

Through the program, each beneficiary received PHP3,000 cash and PHP2,000 worth of food, particularly rice, chicken, and eggs.

DA regional director Crispulo Bautista Jr., in a live stream event, said the department has allotted funds for fishermen, coconut farmers, corn farmers, sugarcane farmers, and members of the indigenous groups.

“Gusto ng ating mahal na Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pamamagitan ng ating Kalihim William Dar ay taos pusong nagpapasalamat sa inyong mga pagod, lalong lalo na ang mga magsasaka at mangingisda. In spite of the pandemic, ang lahat ng mga Pilipino ay may kinakain pa at yan ay dahil sa inyo. Bilang pagkilala sa inyong mga tulong, ang ating Presidente ay nilagdaan ang Bayanihan II na naglalaan ng ayuda para sa inyo (Our President Rodrigo Duterte, through Secretary William Dar, would like to thank you for your efforts, especially the farmers and fishermen. Despite the pandemic, all Filipinos still have something to eat and that is because of you. In recognition of your assistance, our President has signed Bayanihan II which assists you,” Bautista said.

He added that out of the PHP24-billion allocation for DA under Bayanihan to Recover as One 2, there are around PHP4.5 billion fund that will be distributed to non-rice farmers.

Bautista also said that there are PHP6 billion which were collected from rice importers under the Rice Tariffication Law that will be distributed to the rice farmers in the coming months.

Likewise, he encouraged farmers and fishermen to register with the Register System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA) in their respective municipalities so that they could avail of agri-fishery related government services, particularly programs and projects of the DA, its bureaus, attached agencies, and corporations.

Meanwhile, Lubao Mayor Esmeralda Pineda thanked the government for all its support to the province.

“Hindi nila tayo pinapabayaan, ang buong Pampanga. Hindi lang naman ang buong Pampanga. Alam ko po na tuloy-tuloy po ang mga programa ng gobyerno kaya huwag po tayong mawalan ng pag-asa (They do not neglect us, the whole of Pampanga. Not just the whole of Pampanga. I know the programs of the government are continuous, so let us not lose hope,’’ Pineda said.

