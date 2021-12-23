﻿DA gives 600 bags of seeds to ‘Odette’-hit farmers in Antique

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in this province gave the green light to distribute 600 bags of certified seeds as replanting materials to farmers in the wake of Typhoon Odette’s devastation.

Arlene De Los Reyes, Office of the Provincial Agriculture (OPA) seed coordinator, said in an interview on Wednesday that farmers in the Municipality of Sebaste through their Municipal Agriculture Office (MAO) have received 70 bags of certified seeds.

“We have an initial 600 bags of certified seeds from DA Regional Office 6 (Western Visayas) to be distributed to the farmers,” she said.

She said the certified seeds, supposedly buffer stock before the onslaught of the typhoon, will now be used to assist the farmers.

On Thursday, the Municipality of Hamtic will also be getting 60 bags of certified seeds from their warehouse in Barangay Badiang here, De Los Reyes said.

“For every hectare of rice field damaged, a farmer is given one bag of 30 kilos seeds,” she added.

The farmers could also request replanting materials through the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), to help bring down the cost of rice production.

Meanwhile, OPA planning officer II Serafin Yanga said as of their latest report, the agri-fishery damage due to Typhoon Odette has now reached PHP143 million with the rice farmers absorbing the biggest damage in the amount of PHP68 million.

“There were 2,171 rice farmers who had been affected from the 16 municipalities that had already reported,” he said.

The OPA is still waiting for a damage report from the towns of Libertad and Caluya to complete the 18 towns of the province.

He also said the total affected area is 1,711.32 hectares with Hamtic incurring the biggest damage on 170.8 hectares of rice fields.

Other damages incurred due to the typhoon were on fisheries at PHP58 million with 1,896 fishermen affected; high-value crops at PHP14 million with 827 farmers affected; and corn at PHP2 million with 80 farmers affected.

Source: Philippines News Agency