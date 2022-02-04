﻿DA-BFAR to put up fish feed mill in Aurora

Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Central Luzon (BFAR-3) Director Wilfredo Cruz on Thursday said a fish feed mill will be established in the province of Aurora in a bid to boost the fisheries sector.

The project will be funded by the Department of Agriculture, BFAR-3, and the National Fisheries Research and Development Institute.

The facility will be built on a 1,000-hectare land in Barangay Calabuanan, Baler.

Cruz said in his meeting with DA Undersecretary for Agri-Industrialization and Fisheries Cheryl Marie Natividad-Caballero and Aurora Governor Gerardo Noveras last week, they agreed that indigenous and readily available materials such as kangkong, malunggay, ipa (rice husk), and copra will be utilized in the feed mill in order to bring down the production cost.

“Sa tulong ng feed mill, masosolusyunan ang problema ng mga namamalaisdaan sa paglalaan ng malaking puhunan para sa commercial fish feed (With the help of feed mill, the problem of the fisherfolk in allotting big capital for the commercial fish feed will be addressed),” the BFAR official said in a social media post.

He said they expect the facility to be completed by June this year.

BFAR-3 Regional Fisheries Training and Fisherfolk Coordination Division chief Romina Yutuc, Aurora Provincial Fisheries Officer Jay Dela Cruz and Fisheries Technical Staff Ingrid Balquiqui have earlier met at the Office of Aurora Provincial Agriculturist Arnold Novicio to discuss the technical aspect of the project.

