﻿DA-13 gives ASF-hit families P6.3-M indemnity

The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Region 13 (Caraga) has indemnified 467 affected families when the African swine fever (ASF) hit the region this year.

A total of PHP6.3 million indemnification fund was released to the families this year that covered around 1,270 hogs hit by the ASF.

In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Emmylou Presilda of the Information Office of DA-13 said the releases this year were part of the quick response indemnification fund of the agriculture department for the affected hog raisers in the region.

“We concluded our 2021 releases this November through a series of distributions conducted in the different towns with ASF-affected families,” Presilda said.

A total of PHP1,525,000 in funds were released this month to 105 affected families, she added.

She pointed out that the PHP1,525,000 released this month is part of the PHP6.3 million total indemnification funds for 2021.

Of the total amount released this month, PHP660,000 was released to 64 affected families in the town of Talacogon in Agusan del Sur and PHP455,000 to 13 families in the town of San Francisco in the same province.

A total of 28 families were also given indemnification this month with a total amount of PHP410,000 in Claver, Surigao del Norte.

“The final distributions of indemnification this year were facilitated from Nov. 12 to 16,” Presilda said.

The DA-13, in a statement Friday, continues to encourage the remaining affected backyard raisers in the region to participate and avail themselves of the subsidized insurance of the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

