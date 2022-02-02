﻿DA-12 orders stricter biosecurity measures vs. ASF

Department of Agriculture – Soccsksargen (DA-12) Director Dennis R. Arpia on Tuesday ordered the stricter implementation of the “1-7-10 protocol” biosecurity and quarantine measure to contain and prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) in this city and the rest of the region.

In a statement, Arpia called on all local government unit (LGU) officials and swine industry stakeholders to “continuously sustain efforts to manage, contain and control ASF, through the 1-7-10 protocol.”

This came after the city veterinary office (CVO) confirmed on January 24 an ASF case in Purok San Lorenzo, Barangay Apopong here.

The ASF case has been managed and controlled, the CVO declared Monday.

Under the 1-7-10 protocol, the local government units (LGUs) will cull all pigs within the 1-kilometer radius of the affected farm, while the movement of pork and pork products within 7 kilometers will be limited.

“The DA and LGUs will also work together to conduct surveillance and monitoring within the 10-kilometer radius of the ASF affected area,” Arpia said.

He said the DA has ordered to get blood samples for further laboratory testing on the other hogs in the city and all turned out negative from the hog disease.

Meanwhile, Dr. Antonio Ephrem Marin, the CVO chief, said he requested the city government for additional manpower to man their animal quarantine checkpoints as they plan to expand it to barangay roads to properly monitor the possible entry of pork products from AF-affected areas.

Source: Philippines News Agency