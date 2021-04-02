﻿Cvid numbers continue downward trend in Pasay City

From 1,024 active Covid-19 cases a week ago, Pasay City’s tally has dropped to 743 as of Wednesday.

During the same period, recoveries increased from 9,522 to 10,495 after 103 were added on March 31.

Mayor Emi-Calixto Rubiano on Thursday said they will do their best to continue the downward trend and lauded the active participation and support of her constituents.

The trust and confidence of residents in the city’s vaccination drive are also increasing, the mayor said in a text message.

“Nagpapasalamat po tayo dahil tagumpay ang umpisa ng ating pagbabakuna sa ating mga mamamayan na nabibilang sa mas vulnerable sector at ito po iyong ating mga nakatatanda at may mga karamdaman (We are thankful because the kickoff of our vaccination drive for the more vulnerable sector, including the elderly and persons with comorbidities, is successful),” Rubiano, herself a Covid-19 survivor, said in a Viber message.

On Tuesday, the city government started the inoculation of the priority groups under A2 (elderly) and A3 (aged 18 to 59 with comorbidities). Some 1,640 individuals are expected to receive Covid-19 jabs within this week.

As of Monday, Pasay has already inoculated 8,095 medical professionals, 3,938 of which are city health workers.

Residents can sign up for vaccines online via https://forms.gle/u1pHFU3Y53X48vEf8, or coordinate with village officials or health centers.

Rubiano also thanked Metro Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos Jr. for recognizing Pasay’s containment initiatives.

In his report to President Duterte on Monday, Abalos reported Pasay’s decreasing active cases.

Rubiano immediately locked down villages with spikes in cases as early as the first week of March.

From about 6,000 swab tests in February, Pasay conducted 17,000 in March, Abalos reported.

Rubiano said the city government will double its efforts to halt the spike of new Covid-19 cases.

Source: Philippines News Agency