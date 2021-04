﻿Cvid-19 cases worldwide reach 132 million: WHO

GENEVA – The number of confirmed coronavirus cases has exceeded 132.73 million across the globe, growing by more than 667,000 cases in the past 24 hours, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Thursday.

It was the highest single-day figure since January 17, the WHO said.

As of 5:08 p.m. on April 8 in Moscow (Manila is five hours ahead), WHO reported 132,730,691 coronavirus cases and 2,880,726 fatalities

As many as 667,026 new coronavirus infections were recorded in the past 24 hours and 13,043 deaths.

WHO’s data took into account only officially confirmed information about infections and deaths.

South and North Americas accounted for over a third of new Covid-19 cases submitted to the WHO in the past 24 hours (225,361).

Europe was second (221,379 cases), followed by Southeast Asia (140,405).

Most confirmed Covid-19 cases were recorded in the United States (30,541,000), followed by Brazil (13,100,580), India (12,928,574), France (4,764,318), Russia (4,614,834), the UK (4,367,295), Italy (3,700,393), Turkey (3,633,925), Spain (3,326,736), Germany (2,930,852), Poland (2,499,507) and Colombia (2,468,236).

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed WHO about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in Wuhan, in central China.

Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus, later renamed Covid-19, have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. (TASS)

