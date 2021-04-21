﻿Cuyapo village official falls in drug sting

A village councilor is in hot water after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover cop in Barangay District 6 here on Friday.

Lt. Col. Erwin Ferry, municipal police chief, identified the suspect as Sonny Agustin Balcorta, a Sangguniang Bayan member of Barangay Bulala.

In his report to Nueva Ecija police director, Col. Jaime Santos, Ferry said the suspect was arrested after he yielded two sachets of shabu in a buy-bust at around 12:30 am.

As an elected official, Balcorta was tagged a high-value target in the operation that was hatched after six days of surveillance, Ferry said.

He will be charged with violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act. (PNA)

Source: Philippines News Agency