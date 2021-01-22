﻿Customs seizes cigarettes, medicines worth P70-M

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) has apprehended illegal items including Chinese cigarettes and medicines, amounting to PHP70 million in a warehouse in Parañaque City.

In a statement, the bureau said a team consisting of members of the Manila International Container Port’s Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service, Philippine Coast Guard, and the National Bureau of Investigation inspected a facility located along Quirino Avenue in Tambo on January 18.

The seized items at the warehouse include a surgical masks, foodstuff, footwear and garments.

The BOC is conducting further investigation and inventory for case buildup and filing of charges.

Source: Philippines News agency