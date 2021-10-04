﻿Customs adds P497-M to 2021 revenues

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) on Saturday reported close to PHP500 million in additional revenues collected by the Post Clearance Audit Group (PCAG) in the past three months.

Based on the third quarter 2021 report, the PCAG collected PHP497,044,083.84 from July to September as part of the 112 Audit Notice Letters (ANL) issued during the period.

To date, the total collected revenues have reached PHP1,037,604,985.85 from 266 ANLs issued this year.

According to a statement, the BOC is optimistic it could collect PHP11.47 billion more from 57 demand letters that are final and executory after the failure of the audited importers to contest them.

The importers have been referred to the BOC Legal Service for the filing of collection suits.

Source: Philippines News Agency