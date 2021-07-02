﻿CTGs in Northern, Central Luzon on the verge of total collapse

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Communist terrorist groups (CTGs) in Northern and Central Luzon are on the verge of total collapse as intensified government security operations continue to gain ground in both areas.

Lt. Gen. Arnulfo Marcelo B. Burgos Jr., chief of the Northern Luzon Command (Nolcom), made this statement on Friday following the influx of surrenders from the ranks of the communist rebels and withdrawal of support by party members of the communist terrorist affiliated mass organizations all over Northern and Central Luzon.

Based on the record of Nolcom for the second quarter of the year, a total of 205 communist rebels have surrendered, along with 109 firearms.

Of the total surrenderers, 143 are New People’s Army (NPA) rebels while 62 are members of the Militia ng Bayan.

The most recent surrenderers are five communist rebels and one Militia ng Bayan on June 30, 2021 at Barangay Balagan, San Mariano, Isabela.

They yielded five firearms, 100 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition, and 12 improvised explosive devices.

Likewise, 558 supporters from the different NPA-affiliated mass organizations expressed their withdrawal of support from the terrorist group.

These are in addition to the 12 communist rebels who were neutralized in an encounter and joint law enforcement operations for the period.

Burgos, in his statement, emphasized that they are at the “forefront in the campaign to end the local communist armed conflict in Northern and Central Luzon”.

He cited that around two to three communist rebels surrender to the government troops with a firearm being handed over daily.

He said that this is a clear indication that it is just a matter of time that the communist terrorist groups will be defeated.

“We will ensure to usher our brothers and sisters to enter a new life of peace and progress through the government’s E-CLIP (Enhanced-Comprehensive Local Integration Program). With these developments, I encourage the remnants of the communist rebels in Northern and Central Luzon to abandon their armed struggle, return to the folds of the law and live a peaceful and prosperous life with their families”, he added.

“As we have evaluated our gains, we will continue to build up our momentum in decimating the few remaining members of the communist terrorist group. We will not stop until the entire Northern and Central Luzon are declared free of insurgency,” he said.

The CPP-NPA, which has been waging a five-decade armed struggle against the government, is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

Source: Philippines News Agency