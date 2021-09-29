﻿CSC recognizes DAB as gov’t training institution

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) has recognized the Development Academy of the Bangsamoro–Center of Training and Assessment (DAB-CTA) as a learning and development (L&D) institution.

“This was confirmed by the CSC in a communique sent to us,” DAB Executive Director Hisham S. Nando said in a statement here Friday.

He said the CSC communique dated September 22 placed at par the DAB-CTA with other government training institutions in the country such as the Civil Service Institute (CSI), the CSC Regional Offices, the Development Academy of the Philippines (DAP), TESDA, and other instrumentalities of the University of the Philippines.

“This acknowledgment serves as proof of our commitment to institutionalize the DAB’s powers and functions, guided by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao’s (BARMM) policy on moral governance,” Nando said.

Based on the BARMM’s Civil Service Code and the guidelines set by the CSC Res. No. 2100200 s. 2021, trainings conducted by CSC-recognized L&D institutions may be used for meeting the training requirements of all applicants for government service.

“Such series of training now include(s) those conducted by the DAB,” Nando said.

The DAB serves as the human capital development training and research arm of the BARMM.

Source: Philippines News Agency