﻿CSC-Bicol office locked down due to virus threat

The Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Bicol announced Monday that its office here has been placed on lockdown after a male employee tested positive for coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

Lawyer Daisy Punzalan Bragais, CSC regional director, in a phone interview, said the temporary office shutdown from March 8-12 is in compliance with health protocols to avert possible spread of the virus.

She assured that transactions at the agency would not be disrupted as employees would be working from home through electronic online service.

The employee who manifested symptoms and tested positive for coronavirus was brought to the city quarantine facility. The other 40 employees of the agency were asked to go on home quarantine while waiting for result of their their reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test.

Regular transactions at the CSC office will resume on March 15.

The CSC is the fifth government office here to be placed on lockdown due to the threat of Covid-19. The others are the Department of Education, Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Pag-IBIG Fund, and the Legazpi City Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mayor Noel Rosal said the temporary lockdown of the CSC regional office located in Barangay Rawis will give sufficient time for the disinfection of the entire building and its premises.

“A notice will be posted for the lifting of the lockdown,” Rosal said.

Source: Philippines News Agency