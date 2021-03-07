﻿Cronavirus: Latest global developments

These are the latest developments in the

coronavirus crisis:

– Record Brazil deaths again –

Brazil broke its deaths record for the second straight day with 1,910

fatalities in 24 hours after 1,641 died on Tuesday, a situation its public

health institute described as alarming.

– New cases rises in Europe –

The World Health Organization warns that the number of new cases is rising

in Europe after six weeks of decline.

– Sputnik for EU? –

The European Union’s drug watchdog starts a “rolling review” of Russia’s

Sputnik V vaccine, a key step towards approval for use across the 27-nation

bloc.

Russia says it is ready to provide 50 million doses to Europe by June if

the jab is approved.

– Fast track for variants –

Modified vaccines designed to protect against emerging variants will get

fast-track approval under a pact between medicines regulators in Britain and

four other countries.

– Childhood cancer care –

The pandemic is impacting childhood cancer care worldwide, with 79 percent

of hospitals in nearly 80 countries reporting a reduction in surgery and more

than half noting shortages in blood products and chemotherapy treatment.

– AstraZeneca for seniors –

Germany will soon join Belgium in authorising the AstraZeneca/Oxford

vaccine for people over 65, after both countries say recent studies prove its

effectiveness.

– No foreigners for Games –

Japanese media says overseas spectators will not be welcome at the Tokyo

Olympics, after organisers said that public safety would be the “top

priority” at the virus-delayed Games.

– Germany to ease curbs –

German Chancellor Angela Merkel caves to pressure from regional leaders

saying that from Monday socialising between households will be allowed and

book and flower shops and garden centres will be allowed to reopen.

– Lufthansa record loss –

The German flag carrier lost a record 6.7 billion euros ($8 billion) in

2020, as the pandemic wiped out demand for travel and left flights grounded.

– Pakistan cricket suspended –

The Pakistan Super League is suspended after seven cases came to light,

with the country’s Twenty20 competition, which started on February 20, put on

hold.

– Back on Broadway? –

New York’s governor says its famed theatres could soon reopen at limited

capacity from April 2.

– 2.56 million dead –

The virus has killed at least 2,560,789 people since it emerged in China in

December 2019, according to an AFP tally compiled from official sources.

The US is the worst-affected country with 519,064 deaths, followed by

Brazil (259,271), Mexico (188,044), India (157,435) and Britain (123,783).

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)