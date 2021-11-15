﻿Criminal gang sub-leader killed in joint PNP-NBI op in Cavite

The brother of a notorious crime group leader in Albay was killed in a clash with lawmen at dawn on Sunday in a subdivision in Barangay Biclatan, General Trias City, Cavite, authorities said.

Killed was Emmanuel Concepcion, sub-leader of the Concepcion Criminal Group operating in Albay, and brother of Gilbert Concepcion, the head of the gang.

A tracker team composed of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel from General Trias led by Col. Edward Cutiyog and National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)-Bicol operatives were about to serve a warrant of arrest against the Concepcion brothers at a residence in Cliffwood Subdivision, Governor Hills, in the said village at around 3:30 a.m.

As the group arrived at the house and introduced themselves as law enforcers, the suspect armed with a still unknown handgun fired upon the operating troops, which led to a brief firefight that resulted in the suspect’s death.

The operatives, during the search, recovered a .45 caliber handgun, a .40 caliber pistol, several fired empty shells, and several cellphones.

Emmanuel’s brother Gilbert was not around during the service of the warrant.

The Concepcion brothers were tagged as among the most wanted persons in Bicol, facing criminal complaints of murder, rape, direct assault, and illegal possession of firearms.

The Concepcion Criminal Group was organized by Gilbert in 2010, a former communist rebel who became a soldier but went on absence without leave and was eventually dismissed from the service.

The group was involved in activities such a robbery and extortion, gun for hire, gunrunning, and also became a political armed group employed by local politicians.

Source: Philippines News Agency