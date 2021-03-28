﻿Crime syndicate member killed in Zambo Sur clash

Police killed in a shootout an alleged member of a crime syndicate during a law enforcement operation in Zamboanga del Sur, a top police official said Thursday.

Brig. Gen. Ronaldo Genaro Ylagan, Police Regional Office-9 (PRO-9) director, identified the suspect only as Jenal, a member of the Anwar Ansang crime group.

Ylagan said Jenal was killed in a firefight that ensued while the police officers were serving an arrest warrant against Ermahudin Manguda around 10 a.m. Thursday in Margosatubig, Zamboanga del Sur.

Manguda, also a member of the group, had two pending murder charges.

Ylagan said Maguda and two other syndicate members escaped aboard speedboats.

Manguda is also the primary suspect in the killing of Vice Mayor Restituto Calonge of Mabuhay, Zamboanga Sibugay province, on February 26 this year, the PRO-9 chief said.

Ylagan said the police, in coordination with the military, has launched a manhunt against the members of the group

Source: Philippines News Agency