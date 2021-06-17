﻿Creation of BARMM sustainable dev’t body pushed

A lawmaker of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has proposed the establishment of the Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board (BSDB) to systematize development policies and practices in the region.

The proposal, introduced by BARMM Member of Parliament Abdulraof Macacua, is aptly termed Parliament Bill No. 53, or the Bangsamoro Sustainable Development Board Act of 2020.

In an interview Thursday, Macacua said the BSDB aims to ensure the integration and harmonization of economic, social, and environmental considerations as vital dimensions of sustainable development policy and practice in the region.

“The BSDB is formed, foremost, to protect, promote, and maximize economic resources within the region,” said Macacua, also concurrent BARMM environment and natural minister.

He said among the powers and functions of the BSDB includes the development of a framework, ascertaining regulations, and evaluating implemented programs and policies that preserve the Bangsamoro environment and its resources.

“The regulating body also has the authority to probe alleged anomalies concerning the operation and execution of its projects,” Macacua said.

He said the board shall comprise representatives from the regional government-line agencies headed by the Ministry of Environment, Natural Resources and Energy-BARMM.

Macacua said the BSDB also encourages the youth, women, and non-Moro indigenous people to advocate the agenda set in the proposal.

Source: Philippines News Agency